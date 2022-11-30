Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,000,535 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

