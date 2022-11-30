Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,000,535 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
