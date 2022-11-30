Mohammed Katibeh Sells 567 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $19,550.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,097.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40.
RingCentral Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $226.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
