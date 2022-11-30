Mohammed Katibeh Sells 567 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $19,550.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,097.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $226.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 64.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 160.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $15,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

