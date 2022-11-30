MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €215.00 ($221.65) target price by investment analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($234.02) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($247.42) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €197.40 ($203.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 1 year high of €221.10 ($227.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €177.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.56.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

