MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($221.65) price objective by stock analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($247.42) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($257.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($234.02) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €197.40 ($203.51) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 1 year high of €221.10 ($227.94). The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of €173.00 and a 200 day moving average of €177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

