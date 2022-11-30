Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.