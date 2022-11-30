Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

