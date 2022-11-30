Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

