Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,479 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 218,390 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

