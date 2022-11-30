Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,368 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 304,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Archrock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 109,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

