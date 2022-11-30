Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFBC opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.16. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.