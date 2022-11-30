Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Insider Activity

James River Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -12.58%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

