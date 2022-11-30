Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Oceaneering International by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of OII opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.92.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

