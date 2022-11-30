Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.7 %

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

SLVM opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.