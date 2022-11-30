Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $197,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 67.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.