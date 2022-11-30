Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Employers by 709.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EIG opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

