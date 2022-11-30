Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in National Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

