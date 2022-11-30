Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 666 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

