Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

