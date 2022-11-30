Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $760,838. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.