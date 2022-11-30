Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 417.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 69,412 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 213.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.