Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.