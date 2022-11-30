Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 6.1 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of NUS stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,782 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

