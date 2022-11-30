O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after acquiring an additional 274,940 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

