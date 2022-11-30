O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,713 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Up 1.0 %

Avantor stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.