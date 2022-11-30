O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,191 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VOXX International worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 151.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 666,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,818.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,606.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,818.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 387,596 shares of company stock worth $3,541,190. Company insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

