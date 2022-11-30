O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

