O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 272.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,424 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the second quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ambev by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,325 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,298,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 113.4% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 445,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ambev by 53.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 101,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

