O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Northeast Bank worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 63.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 99.4% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $356.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

