O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 330.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 45.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 134.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

