O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 330.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 45.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 134.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O-I Glass Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:OI opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
