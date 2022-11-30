O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $381.12.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

