O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,264.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 104,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 121,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,237,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 155,842 shares during the period.

NYSE DB opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

