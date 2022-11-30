O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after buying an additional 1,052,229 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 176,651 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,860,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Li Auto Trading Up 8.7 %

About Li Auto

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -370.53 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.