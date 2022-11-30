O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $909,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 161,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
Shares of CNS opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.