O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

