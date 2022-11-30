O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYI. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.