O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

