O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Trading Up 1.1 %

Graham Announces Dividend

Shares of Graham stock opened at $647.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.48. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $675.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

