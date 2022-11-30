O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.