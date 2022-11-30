O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $237.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

