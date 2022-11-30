O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

