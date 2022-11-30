O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Computer Task Group worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTG stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

