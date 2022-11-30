O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.