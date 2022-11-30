O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 170,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Corning by 692.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 501,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

