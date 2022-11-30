O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Epsilon Energy worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Epsilon Energy Profile

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

