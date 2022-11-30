O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 413.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 185,302 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

