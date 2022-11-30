O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 232,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $12,485,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 124,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

