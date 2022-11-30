O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 182.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

