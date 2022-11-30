O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec Increases Dividend

Shares of IOSP opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.