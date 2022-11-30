O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7 %

EXPD opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

