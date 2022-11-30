O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.96. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

